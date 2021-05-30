Vietnam stops importing live pigs from Thailand

Vietnam has decided to stop importing live pigs from Thailand starting June 30 after 980 of them were found infected with the African swine fever.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development took the decision to stop imports to try and prevent the disease from being transmitted to domestic herds.

Enterprises with signed contracts for pigs to be transported to Vietnam before June 30 can still implement them. The ministry has asked the Department of Animal Health to place imported pigs under strict quarantine.

The department had detected the disease among 980 pigs during the quarantine process on May 19. The pigs were imported by livestock firm Senat Limited Liability Company and worth VND6.2 billion ($269,500). The infected pigs were destroyed May 21.

Vietnam allowed import of live pigs for the first time starting mid-June 2020 to contain rising pork prices as a result of the African swine fever.

The country imported over 503,000 live pigs from Thailand last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Source: Vnexpress

