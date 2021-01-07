Vietnam stock market: VN-Index continues hot streak

On Thursday, January 07, 2020 the VN-Index closed up 1.2% and reached a 32-month high as the recent influx of cash on HOSE continued with trading turnover hitting USD737.4mn.

Large cap stocks performed particularly well as the VN30 Index advanced 1.5% with 23 of its 30 components increasing.

Banks VCB (+1.9%) and TCB (+4.2%) were the top two contributors to the day’s gain. Fellow banks CTG (+2.6%), HDB (+4.5%) and MBB (+2.4%) also advanced.

NVL (+6.9%) soared to the daily trading ceiling, hitting a nearly 26-month high; GAS (+2.5%) has increased 7% thus far this week; GVR (-1.6%) was the top contributing decliner for the second straight day.

Highlights

Vietnam Gas Trader CNG Posts Net Profit of $2.24M in 2020 CNG Vietnam JSC (HOSE: CNG), 59% held by PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas, HOSE: GAS), said its net profit dropped 38% y/y to VND52 billion ($2.24 million) in 2020, exceeding the full-year target by 7%. Its revenue reached VND2.21 trillion in 2020, beating the whole-year plan by 3%, the local newswire NDH reported. In 2021, CNG plans to continue to develop and expand the market to dominate the market share. (NDH)

Reporting by VCSC

