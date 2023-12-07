Vietnam Market Watch: Stock Liquidity Reaches Two-Month High

The total trading value on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) surged to nearly 27,500 billion VND, marking the highest level since late September, amid a session marked by a red VN-Index.

Today’s market activity surpassed the previous session, with liquidity reaching yesterday morning’s equivalent within the first hour alone. Before the lunch break, the HoSE witnessed over 17,100 billion VND in shares changing hands.

In the afternoon, liquidity on HoSE continued its ascent, closing at over 27,446 billion VND (exceeding 1 billion USD), marking the highest level in the past two and a half months since September 22.

Foreign investors actively participated, with sales exceeding 2,300 billion VND and purchases nearly reaching 1,490 billion VND, both showing an increase from the previous day. Overall, this group recorded a net sale of more than 810 billion VND, marking the 7th consecutive session of foreign investors being net sellers.

While liquidity increased, market scores took a downturn. The VN-Index remained in the green for approximately 45 minutes initially, only to swiftly retreat below the reference. Blue-chip stocks exerted notable pressure on the market, causing the index to breach the 1,110-point mark by the session’s end.

In the afternoon, the market displayed signs of improvement as the red color gradually receded. The HoSE representative index reclaimed milestones and approached the reference before entering the ATC session. The VN-Index ultimately closed at 1,121.5 points, down nearly 5 points compared to the previous day.

The HoSE saw 289 stocks decreasing and 205 stocks increasing. Notably, banking and insurance were the only two sectors with increased sector indexes.

Securities and real estate stocks had a detrimental impact on the market, with VND, SSI, and VIX recording trillions of VND in liquidity despite a decrease in market prices. SSI closed 2.2% lower than the reference, while VND and VIX both decreased by 3.3%. Other stocks, including SHS, VCI, MBS, FTS, and CTS, experienced more substantial declines.

Within the real estate group, codes DIG, NVL, DXG, KBC, CII, IDC, and HDC all decreased by 2% or more, with only NVL experiencing a 4.4% decrease in market price. However, this industry saw HQC and QCG swimming against the tide, reaching ceiling prices.