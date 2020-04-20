Vietnam stays clear of new Coronavirus cases since last Thursday, active cases down to 61

Monday evening marked the fifth day in succession that Vietnam recorded no new Covid-19 infection with five more cases fully recovered and discharged from hospital, total active cases down to 61.￼

The recovered patients include two foreign and three Vietnamese nationals.

One Vietnamese patient was released from the General Hospital of Nho Quan District, Ninh Bình Province this morning after 14 days of treatment. During treatment, the 29-year-old, Patient 228, had three tests and all results came back negative for SARS-CoV-2 on April 12, 14 and 19.

Two other patients, both Vietnamese workers returning home from Bangkok, Thailand, have recovered at the Cau Treo Treo International Border Gate Regional Hospital in central Hà Tĩnh Province.

Two expats, including a British and a Brazilian, were discharged from the Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCM City on Monday morning. Vietnam News Agency reported.

The five patients will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days, according to the Treatment Sub-Committee of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country’s total patients with COVID-19 still stands at 268 and no deaths have been reported

