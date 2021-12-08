Vietnam stands 33rd among 223 countries worldwide in the number of Covid infections

Vietnam reported an additional 13,840 Covid-19 infections in 59 out of 63 cities and provinces on Tuesday

There were five imported patients confirmed today, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections showed a decrease of 723 cases compared to Monday’s figure. There were 7,306 infections found in the community.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,332,216 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (480,448), Binh Duong (285,134), Dong Nai (90,094), Long An (38,883), and Tay Ninh (34,211).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,337,523 . The country now stands 33rd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 7, an additional 1,249 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,011,656.

On Tuesday evening, a further 217 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 26,700.

Vietnam on December 6 administered 910,139 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 128.67 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 55.01 million people having received two doses, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

