Vietnam soccer team come to UAE for World Cup qualifiers

After arriving in the UAE for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and taking Covid-19 tests, the Vietnamese football team left the airport for their hotel early on Thursday.

On the flight, coach Park Hang-seo sought to make sure no stranger came into contact with the players to avoid the risk of infection.

Before entering the airport, the whole team had to put on protective suits. The Covid situation in UAE is quite worrisome, and any infection can mess up the team’s plans.

Coach Park and members of the national team were vaccinated and tested in Vietnam, but had to take tests again when on arrival in Dubai. The team waited at the hotel for the test results to come the next day before going out to train.

It took a long time for the team to complete the procedures like testing and claiming the baggage.

Since Team came on a special flight, the baggage was not limited. The players brought more luggage than usual since they will be quarantined for 21 days when they return to Vietnam.

Vietnam are at the top of group G with 11 points from five matches. Two wins in the remaining three matches will secure them a place in the final qualifying round.

Source: vnexpress

