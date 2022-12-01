Vietnam sets to welcome its 100 millionth citizen very soon

Vietnam is expected to welcome its 100 millionth citizen in 2023, Deputy Director of the General Department of Population and Family Planning Pham Vu Hoang spoke at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of family planning in Vietnam.

The data showed, over the past decade, the Southeast Asian country has maintained the replacement fertility rate, or women give birth to 2.1 children and these children survive to the age of 15, any given woman will have replaced herself and her partner upon death.

Currently, the number of women of childbearing age in the country is nearly 25 million and will continue to increase to 26 million by 2030. This leads to an increase in the need for family planning with diverse requirements of means of transport, measures and quality improvement. Meanwhile, the provision of this family planning service in various regions is not the same.

The National Population Strategy for 2021-2030 says that the government wants to cut the number of unintended pregnancies among teens and young adults by two-thirds, local media reported.

As of 2022, with a scale of more than 99 million people, the country currently has the fifteenth largest population in the world, the eighth in Asia, and the third in the ASEAN community.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reported November 15 that the world population has reached 8 billion people.