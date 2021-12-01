Vietnam sees the highest daily Covid cases since the country ended months of lockdown

The Health Ministry reported 13,966 domestic Covid-19 patients in 62 cities and provinces Tuesday, highest daily Covid case count since reopening.

Ho Chi Minh City recorded the most cases, 1,497, followed by Can Tho in the Mekong Delta with 981, and HCMC’s neighbor Ba Ria-Vung Tau with 860.

Related: How HCMC strengthens COVID-19 prevention?

In the past 24 hours, 197 Covid-19 patients have died. Among them, 76 were in HCMC, including 17 patients transferred to the city from other localities.

The additional fatalities raise Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 25,252, or 2 percent of the total infections.

In the latest wave that hit the nation seven months ago, more than 1.23 million have been infected and 986,531 have recovered.

Nearly 51 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to local media.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

