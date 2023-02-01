Vietnam sees road accidents decreased in January

A total of 797 traffic accidents occurred in January this year in Vietnam, with 508 people dead, 306 severely injured and 199 slightly injured, Traffic Police Department reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the numbers of traffic accidents, deaths, severe injuries and light injuries decreased by 17.2 percent, 10.1 percent, 8.9 percent and 24.3 percent, respectively, against the same period last year.

Among them, 790 were road accidents with 505 deaths and 504 injuries, seven were railway accidents with three fatalities and one injury, Vietnam News Agency reported.

On average, in January 2023, Vietnam saw 26 traffic accidents per day, which claimed 16 lives and injured 16 people.

The data from the country’s Traffic Police Department showing that, a total of 11,448 traffic accidents occurred in 2022 in Vietnam, killing 6,364 people, severely injuring 4,215 and slightly injuring 3,613.