Vietnam sees new Covid-19 Cases drop dramatically as life is returning to normal

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health reported 13,271 new Covid-19 cases on April 20, down 229 cases against the previous day.

The capital city of Hanoi still came first by case number, at 1,039, followed by Phu Tho with 880. Bac Giang, Gia Lai, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Yen Bai, and Nghe An recorded around 500-580 cases each, the health ministry reported.

The data showed, seven more Covid deaths and 2,540 new recoveries on April 20.

As of April 20, number of case count has now climbed to over 10.5 million, with over nine million of them having recovered and 42,982 dead.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, an additional 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine donated to Vietnam by the U.S. arrived in Hanoi on April 18.

The latest batch was given to Vietnam through the COVAX Facility, raising the total vaccine donations by the U.S. to nearly 40 million doses.

Vietnam is carrying out its vaccination campaign for children 5 to 12, using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Early this month, the Government of Australia donated over 7.2 million doses of Moderna to Vietnam to vaccinate children in the age group, according to local media.

