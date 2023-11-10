Vietnam sees many Australian kangaroos in the wild

A rare sight of three Australian kangaroos roaming in the wild in Vietnam was reported by local authorities.

The animals were found and captured by forest rangers in Duc Long commune, Thach An district, and are now awaiting transfer to a rescue center.

According to Mr. Hoang Van Khanh, Chairman of Duc Long commune, the first kangaroo was spotted and caught on the night of November 8. The following day, two more kangaroos were seen near the inter-commune road, hiding in the bushes.

It took about 10 people and some nets to surround and capture the three kangaroos, which weighed around 8-10 kg each and appeared healthy.

The Thach An District Forest Ranger Department is preparing the paperwork to send them to the rescue center.

This type of Australian kangaroos is imported by many Vietnamese people as pets

Kangaroos are four marsupials from the family Macropodidae (macropods, meaning “large foot”). In common use the term is used to describe the largest species from this family, the red kangaroo, as well as the antilopine kangaroo, eastern grey kangaroo, and western grey kangaroo.

Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia and New Guinea. The Australian government estimates that 42.8 million kangaroos lived within the commercial harvest areas of Australia in 2019, down from 53.2 million in 2013