Vietnam sees lowest daily coronavirus case count since November 21 last year

Vietnam logged 8,744 fresh Covid cases, down by 2,289 cases over yesterday. This is the lowest daily case count since November 21 last year, the Ministry of Health reported on February 2.

Of the new cases, 22 were imported and 8,722 were locally transmitted, according to health ministry.

Related: Vietnam is confident to reopen the economy as the country may miss opportunities for development if keep waiting

Hanoi recorded the highest number of domestic infections, at 2,716, followed by Danang with 778, Thanh Hoa with 353, Haiphong with 283, Hai Duong with 233 and Quang Nam with 221. Additionally, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Binh Dinh and Gia Lai had 200-216 cases each. Other localities saw fewer than 200 cases each.

To date, Vietnam has reported 186 cases of the Omicron variant, with nearly half of them confirmed in HCMC.

In the fourth Covid wave, the country has recorded nearly 2.3 million cases. Of them, some 2.1 million patients have fully recovered, including 6,795 recoveries announced today.

In related news, HCMC has arranged 24 Covid vaccination sites in Thu Duc City and 21 districts during the Tet holiday.

The city is striving to get all eligible people vaccinated by the end of this month as directed by the prime minister.

Localities have been asked to conduct the vaccination campaign in the spring this year in a safe and effective manner; and strive to complete administering booster shots to all old people, those having underlying illnesses, those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, workers in industrial parks and residents aged 18 and older this quarter, according to health ministry.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

