Vietnam sees highest number of new Covid infections in two months

Vietnam Ministry of Health reported an additional 10,223 new Covid-19 infections on November 18 which is the highest figure recorded in two months.

According to the report, 10,209 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 60 out of 63 localities in the country including HCM City (1.609), Binh Duong (686), Tay Ninh (632), Tien Giang (622), Dong Nai (563), Dong Thap (515), An Giang (510), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (423), Soc Trang (343), Binh Thuan (333), Bac Lieu (314), Vinh Long (314), Kien Giang (304), Ha Giang (235), Hanoi (202), Tra Vinh (194), Binh Phuoc (189), Ben Tre (184), Ca Mau (158), Khanh Hoa (135), Can Tho (130), Hau Giang (122), and Dak Lak (118). There were 14 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 370 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 5,454 infections found in the community.

As of Thursday evening, 1,060,394 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (452,722), Binh Duong (246,007), Dong Nai (80,489), Long An (37,007), Tien Giang (23,099).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in the country has increased to 1,065,469. Vietnam now stands 37th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections, according to the health ministry.

On November 18, an additional 6,723 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 881,593.

According to health ministry, Wednesday evening, a further 139 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 23,476. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (42), An Giang (22), Kien Giang (16), Binh Duong (14), Dong Nai (7), Long An (6), Bac Lieu (5), Tien Giang (5), Nghe An (3), Tra Vinh (3), Tay Ninh (3), Vinh Long (3), Binh Thuan (2), Can Tho (2), Ben Tre (2), Soc Trang (2), Ninh Thuan (1), and Ba Ria – Vung Tau (1).

Vietnam on November 17 administered more than 1.46 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 103.57 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 37.80 million people having received two doses, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

