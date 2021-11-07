Vietnam sees COVID-19 Cases are rising in many localities

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health reported 7,646 more Covid-19 infections in 56 localities nationwide on Sunday.

According to the report, 7,631 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 56 out of 63 localities in the country including HCM City (1,009), Dong Nai (997), Binh Duong (826), An Giang (427), Kien Giang (398), Tay Ninh (393), Bac Lieu (298), Dong Thap (289), Binh Thuan (279), Soc Trang (238), Tien Giang (233), Can Tho (210), Ca Mau (184), Dak Lak (151), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (150), Vinh Long (128), Long An (119), Ha Giang (116), and Binh Phuoc (114). There were 15 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 151 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 3,332 infections found in the community, local media reported.

As of Sunday evening, 963,757 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (438,624), Binh Duong (238,905), Dong Nai (72,173), Long An (35,761), and Tien Giang (18,104).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 968,684. The country now stands 38th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On November 7, an additional 1,301 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 840,402.

On Sunday evening, a further 61 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 22,531. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (31), Bac Lieu (7), Binh Duong (5), An Giang (5), Tien Giang (4), Dong Nai (2), Kien Giang (2), Dak Nong (1), Binh Thuan (1), Can Tho (1), Quang Ngai (1), and Soc Trang (1).

Vietnam on November 6 administered more than 1.21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 89.62 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 28.77 million people having received two doses, the DTI News citing a report from health ministry.

