Vietnam sees coronavirus cases reach a record level in Hanoi

Vietnam logged additional 14,977 Covid-19 infections on Monday with the capital Hanoi reporting the highest number of new patients.

According to the report by health ministry, 14,966 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 61 out of 63 localities in the country with five localities seeing the highest numbers including Hanoi (1,612), Ben Tre (985), Ca Mau (967), Tay Ninh (947), and Dong Thap (786). There were 11 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed a decrease of 1,127 cases compared to Sunday’s figure. There were 9,000 infections found in the community.

Related: Vietnam may resume a visa-free regime for less than 15 days to foreign visitors

As of December 20 evening, 1,549,945 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (495,370), Binh Duong (289,330), Dong Nai (95,212), Tay Ninh (64,961), and Long An (39,709).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,555,455. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 20, an additional 1,937 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,109,899.

The data showed, a further 225 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 29,791. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (56), Dong Nai (30), An Giang (22), Binh Duong (16), Ben Tre (14), Soc Trang (11), Tien Giang (11), Vinh Long (9), Long An (8 ), Dong Thap (8 ), Can Tho (8 ), Binh Thuan (7), Khanh Hoa (4), Ca Mau (3), Gia Lai (2), Dak Nong (2), Lam Dong (2), Binh Phuoc (2), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (2), Kien Giang (2), Tra Vinh (2), Nghe An (1), Quang Nam (1), Binh Dinh (1), and Da Nang (1).

Also read: Why COVID cases are rising dramatically in Vietnam’s capital city?

According to Health ministry, Vietnam on December 19 administered 696,414 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 139.45 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 62.27 million people having received two doses.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

