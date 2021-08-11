Vietnam sees another 4,806 Covid-19 recoveries, total reaches 85,154

Vietnam logs another 8,766 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while an additional 4,806 patients recovered from the disease, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 8,752 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities such as Ho Chi Minh City (3,416 cases), Binh Duong (1,897), Dong Nai (979), Long An (963), Tay Ninh (263), Dong Thap (191), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (181), Tien Giang (177), Can Tho (103), and Khanh Hoa (102). Among which, 1,786 cases were found in the community and 14 imported cases.

On Tuesday, the business hub of HCMC recorded 3,956 new cases, the majority of which are individuals who came into contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients or who were detected in either isolation and locked down areas. Social distancing rules are being further tightened in the city to contain the spread of the virus, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

Related: Warning about new Marburg virus, which is related to Ebola, spreads like Covid, fatality rate of up to 88 percent

As of Wednesday evening, 232,950 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 133,167 in the virus hotspot of HCMC. The outbreak has so far spread to 62 cities and provinces nationwide.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 236,901 including 234,520 locally-transmitted cases.

On August 11, a total of 4,806 more patients were released from hospital following their full recovery, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 85,154.

Also on Wednesday evening, a further 342 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 4,487.

The country has so far conducted over 11.34 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over one million people having received two doses, according to the Health Ministry.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

