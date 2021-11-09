Vietnam sees 837,585 covid-19 patients recovered and 22,496 deaths in the latest wave

Vietnam confirmed 7,631 additional domestic Covid-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total infections of the ongoing wave to 963,757.

The Health Ministry’s data showed, three localities with the highest case count are Ho Chi Minh City with 1,009 infections and its two neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong, with 997 and 826, respectively.

Health Ministry also confirmed 61 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, including 31 in HCMC and seven in the Mekong Delta’s province of Bac Lieu, putting the nation’s total Covid-19 death toll since the pandemic began at 22,531, or 2.4 percent of infections.

According to health ministry, as of November 08, 837,585 have recovered and 22,496 have died in the latest wave starting late April,

By Sunday, 28.7 million of Vietnam’s 96-million population have received two Covid vaccine doses, VNExpress‘s Le Nga reported.

The number of COVID-19 cases in HCM City has increased in districts with industrial parks, according to the city’s Department of Health.

The department has strengthened prevention measures in districts 12, Nhà Bè, and Bình Chánh where many industrial parks are located, Vietnam News reported.

District 12 has launched 10 mobile clinics managed by the district’s hospital. The district has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases since October 23.

Of these, 1,200 cases were in Tân Thới Hiệp Ward. They are mostly workers at the Tân Thới Hiệp Industrial Park and people living in boarding houses in the ward.

The department has asked local authorities to work with the Management Board of HCM City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Authority (HEPZA) to set up a mobile clinic and a quarantine zone inside the Tân Thới Hiệp IP.

Local authorities have encouraged people who have not been fully vaccinated to get the vaccine at ward-level medical centres. There is no need for advance registration.

According to local media, the district now has 95 per cent of population aged over 18 who are fully vaccinated.

