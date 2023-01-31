Vietnam sees 10,800 newly established enterprises in a single month

Vietnam recorded 10,800 newly established enterprises in January 2023, an increase of 0.7% over the previous month and a fall of 16.6% over the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

According to the report, there were a total of 15,100 enterprises returning to operation, up 146.8% and down 21.2% on-year, duly bringing the total number of newly-established enterprises and businesses returning to operation in January to 25,900 firms, marking an annual fall of 19.3%.

“Vietnam continues to be an attractive investment destination for many businesses. Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and global crisis, foreign direct investment flows to Vietnam rose to a new record in the past few years. We are happy to support many foreign-owned enterprises from all over the world to identify business opportunities and to expand their business operation in the country,” said Sophie Dao, Partner of GBS – Global Business Services LLC, a business law firm in Vietnam.

According to Sophie Dao, the service is now available on the https://gbs.com.vn website. The service supports foreign businesses to apply for multiple business and tax registrations. Package inclusions: Checking the availability of company name; Investment Registration Certificate (IRC); Enterprise Registration Certificate (ERC); Company's Seal and Seal Registration Certificate and Company's Tax Code; Opening Bank Account.

The data by Ministry of Planning and Investment showed, 34,994 firms register to suspend business activities in January 2023 for a definite time, up 19.6% over the same period from last year.

Throughout the reviewed period, as many as 6,841 enterprises stopped operating and were waiting for dissolution procedures, a drop of 3.4%, while 2,038 firms completed dissolution procedures, up 0.6% on-year.