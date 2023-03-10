Vietnam requests the RoK government to respect historical truths

Pham Thu Hang, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, stated this at a routine news conference on March 9.

“We regret that the Korean government appealed the ruling, with a position that does not reflect the objective facts about this,” Ms. Hang added.

Ms. Hang stated that Vietnam encourages leaving the past behind and moving forward, but this does not entail ignoring historical facts.

In the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam suggested that the Republic of Korea properly perceive and respect historical facts, encourage practical and effective actions to overcome the war’s consequences and contribute to strengthening friendship and good cooperative relations between the two countries and their peoples,” Hang said.

[South Korean court orders its government to compensate the victim of atrocities during the Vietnam War]

Earlier, on February 7, a Seoul court delivered a judgment allowing a Vietnamese woman’s request that the Korean Government pay compensation for the acts of Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War in 1968.

The Seoul Central District Court’s decision was the first time a South Korean court accepted the government’s obligation to pay victims of the 1968 massacre in Phong Nhi hamlet, Quang Nam province.

Over 70 individuals were slaughtered in a massacre allegedly carried out by members of the Republic of Korea Marines’ 2nd Marine Brigade while fighting in Vietnam.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh filed a lawsuit against the Korean government in 2020, seeking 30 million won in compensation (more than 560 million VND). Ms. Thanh stated that she had lost a loved one and had also been shot.

The Korean government was ordered by the court to pay Ms. Thanh 30 million won plus interest. The Korean government, however, refused to accept the court’s verdict and stated that it will appeal.

@tienphong.vn