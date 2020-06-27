Vietnam reports two new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon, total 355

Two Vietnamese women repatriated from Kuwait are the latest people to test positive for COVID-19.

They are a 48-year-old woman from HCM City and a 43-year-old woman from Vietnam’s central province of Thanh Hoa.

The pair both arrived in Vietnam on June 18 on a repatriation flight from Kuwait and, along with all passengers onboard, were immediately quarantined. They are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi. Vietnam News Agency reported.

Related: No plan to re-open border to international tourism, says Vietnam’s Prime Minister

During a cabinet meeting in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced Wednesday that there are currently no plans to re-open borders for international tourists, stressing that safety of the Vietnamese people is priority over allowing the country to open up for tourism.

With only occasional small spikes in cases being from repatriated citizens, the Prime Minister stressed that Vietnam will continually remain on high alert. During the address on COVID-19 prevention and control measures, it was raised that Vietnam has been over 70 days without any new community infections, thus stringent measures will be continually taken as the country remains on “high alert”.

Addressing the probable economic impact of a severely reduced tourism sector, the Prime Minister also ensured the cabinet of objectives to both protect public health and promote economic development through allowing limited amounts of foreign investors and overseas experts into Vietnam, as well as allowing Vietnamese workers to travel abroad as and when necessary.

To date, 330 patients have recovered, accounting 93 per cent of the 355 total reported cases. There are currently 7,846 people in quarantine at home and health facilities nationwide.

