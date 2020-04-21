Vietnam reports NO new Covid-19 case, active cases drop to 52

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case Tuesday evening, keeping Vietnam’s active patient count at 52 with 216 discharged.

Of the remaining patients, 12 have tested negative once and eight twice.

By this morning, the number of Covid-19 suspects has dropped by 166 against a day before to 405. People are suspects if they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Hanoi has gone six days without a new infection while HCMC has enjoyed that for 17 days now. The capital city is still treating 30 patients and the southern metropolis two.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 171,300 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.

Source: Vnexpress

