Vietnam reports highest daily new coronavirus cases

Vietnam confirmed an additional 16,141 Covid-19 infections on Saturday, which is the highest daily infection tally reported so far in the country:

According to data from the ministry of health, 16,104 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 59 out of 63 localities in the country. There were 37 imported patients confirmed on Saturday.

The new infections showed an increase of 1,285 cases compared to Friday’s figure. There were 9,478 infections found in the community.

As of Saturday evening, 1,393,034 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (486,043), Binh Duong (286,877), Dong Nai (91,880), Long An (39,165), and Tay Ninh (37,776).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,398,413. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 11, an additional 1,084 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,053,425.

On Friday evening, a further 209 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 27,611.

Vietnam on December 10 administered 720,109 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 131.81 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 57.10 million people having received two doses.

