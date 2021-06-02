Vietnam reports another 48 domestic cases and first Covid death in Saigon

Vietnam recorded 48 more local Covid-19 cases Wednesday noon in three localities, the Ministry of Health announced.

A 37-year-old woman with Covid-19 was confirmed dead Wednesday, becoming the first coronavirus fatality in HCMC.

Vietnam records 48 more domestic Covid cases Wednesday noon, after 53 Covid-19 patients were confirmed Wednesday morning.

35 cases were recorded in the northern province of Bac Giang, 12 in its neighbor Bac Ninh and one in the central city of Da Nang.

All the cases in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh are associated with outbreaks in the provinces’ industrial parks and have been quarantined prior to test results.

The case in Da Nang, a 72-year-old woman, had made contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.

Five weeks into the new wave, Vietnam has recorded as many as 4,597 local infections in 37 of its 63 cities and provinces.

Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, home to major foreign manufacturing plants, are having the highest numbers of infection, at 2,459 and 891.

The cause of death has been diagnosed as “severe Covid-19 on a patient with hypertension and end-stage renal failure,” said doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

A resident in HCMC, she was confirmed with Covid-19 on May 25, tagged “patient 5463,” after visiting her mother in District 3.

Her mother and two siblings had been announced to have Covid-19 five days earlier.

Until now, this cluster has recorded five patients, with the remaining one the 18-month-daughter of “patient 5463.” The cause of transmission of this cluster remains unknown.

This patient had suffered chronic kidney failure and had gone through dialysis for six years now. She also had heart failure and hypertension.

The Ministry of Health has yet to confirm hers as a Covid-19 death but the HCMC’s health authorities have recorded this as the first Covid-19 fatality in the city.

Earlier, the ministry has recorded 48 Covid-19 deaths, including 13 in the ongoing wave, which broke out five weeks ago.

So far in this wave, HCMC has recorded 227 patients, according to VNExpress

