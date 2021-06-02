Vietnam reports another 128 local Covid-19 cases

Health authorities confirmed 128 new local Covid-19 cases Wednesday evening, most of them isolated prior, bringing the total in the day to 229.

Among the new cases, Bac Giang led with 74, followed by Ho Chi Minh City (31), Bac Ninh (16), Hanoi (6) and Hai Duong (one).

Most patients are linked to previously confirmed cases and have been isolated. In Bac Ninh, authorities are tracing contact history of a new patient, and the same goes for Hai Duong.

Vietnam recorded the 49th Covid-19 death Wednesday, the first fatality in HCMC, a 37-year-old woman with the cause of death diagnosed as “severe Covid-19 on a patient with hypertension and end-stage renal failure.”

In the same day, 42 patients were discharged, bring the total to date to 3,085.

Vietnam has recorded 4,725 local cases since April 27. Thirteen localities have not recorded any new case in the last two weeks.

Health authorities announced Wednesday that Vietnam will receive 20 million Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine doses from Russia this year.

