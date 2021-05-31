Vietnam reports 82 more local Covid cases

The Ministry of Health recorded 82 more local Covid-19 cases in five localities Monday night, raising the tally in the new wave to 4,246 cases.

43 cases were recorded in northern Bac Giang Province, 34 in Bac Ninh, three in Binh Duong and one each in Hanoi and southern Tra Vinh Province.

All cases Bac Giang had already been quarantined as they are linked to Covid-19 clusters at its industrial parks.

Of the new cases in Bac Ninh, six came in close contact with previously confirmed Covid-19 patients and the rest linked to three Covid-19 clusters in Thuan Thanh, Khac Niem and Que Vo districts.

The two cases in Binh Duong are linked to the cluster at the HCMC’s Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation. Both have already been quarantined.

The case in Hanoi is 1-year-old baby who has made contact with confirmed coronavirus patients and already been quarantined.

In Tra Vinh, a 21-year-old male has had close contact with previously confirmed Covid-19 patient.

Vietnam recorded a total of 211 local Covid-19 cases on Monday.

The ministry also declared 80 people free of Covid-19, raising total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 3,030.

The country’s latest Covid-19 wave started on April 27 and has seen infections in 36 cities and provinces, including the largest cities and provinces housing major foreign manufacturing plants. Bac Giang Province and its neighbor Bac Ninh account for most infections, with 2,252 and 842 cases.

