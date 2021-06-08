Vietnam reports 55 more Covid-19 patients, Tuesday counts rise to 175

- Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories
Vietnam confirmed 55 more Covid-19 infections as of Tuesday evening, raising the daily counts to 175 and the total number of patients in the country to 9,158 the Ministry of Health has reported.
The 21 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.
Two imported patients are both Vietnamese people who recently returned from abroad. They were sent to a quarantine area in An Giang Province upon arrival and are now being treated at a local hospital.
With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 9,158 including 7,573 locally-transmitted cases.
As of 6 pm on June 8, a total of 3,549 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.
So far there have been 55 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.
At present, over 176,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.
On June 7, an additional 87,016 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,340,098. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 38,166.
This article was originally published in dtinews