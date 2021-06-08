Vietnam reports 55 more Covid-19 patients, Tuesday counts rise to 175

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam confirmed 55 more Covid-19 infections as of Tuesday evening, raising the daily counts to 175 and the total number of patients in the country to 9,158 the Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 75 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 21 in Bac Giang, 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, 15 in Bac Ninh, one in Ha Tinh, and two in Hanoi.

The 21 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, 6,003 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 3,309 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 39 cities and provinces nationwide.

Two imported patients are both Vietnamese people who recently returned from abroad. They were sent to a quarantine area in An Giang Province upon arrival and are now being treated at a local hospital.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 9,158 including 7,573 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 8, a total of 3,549 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 55 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 176,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 7, an additional 87,016 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,340,098. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 38,166.

