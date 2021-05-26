Vietnam reports 40 more cases and 45th Covid-19 death

Vietnam has confirmed an additional 40 more Covid-19 patients who are mostly in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang, the Ministry of Health reported at noon on Wednesday.

Health authorities also confirmed a 67-year-old woman in the northern province of Bac Ninh has died of Covid-19.

￼45th Covid-19 death confirmed in Vietnam

Her causes of death were pneumonia due to Covid-19 and heart failure with high blood pressure.

She was admitted to Thuan Thanh General Hospital in Bac Ninh on May 11 and tested positive with the novel coronavirus the next day.

Her conditions started to worsen on Tuesday and was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi for treatment.

She had stopped breathing and recovered three times since then but eventually succumbed Tuesday evening.

This the 10th death in the latest Covid-19 wave which began April 27, and the 45th death since the pandemic began.￼

40 more Covid-19 patients recorded as of Wednesday noon

According to the ministry’s noon report, all of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 27 in Bac Giang, seven in Hanoi, four in Bac Ninh, and one each in Dien Bien and Hai Duong.

The 27 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few days. Local authorities have temporarily closed the four industrial parks for Covid-19 prevention and control.

As of Wednesday noon, 2,912 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 1,481 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 30 cities and provinces nationwide.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 5,971, including 4,482 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on May 25, a total of 2,794 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 44 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 164,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

Also on May 25, an additional 2,602 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,034,072. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 28,503.

