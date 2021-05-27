Vietnam reports 25 new covid-19 cases on thursday morning

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

The Ministry of Health confirmed 25 more Covid-19 infections this morning, May 27, including one imported case, sending Vietnam’s tally to 6,111 cases.

The imported case is an Indian woman who was quarantined upon her arrival in Vietnam. Of the fresh domestic infections, 23 cases were in Bac Giang Province and were linked to industrial zones, and the remaining one was reported in Lang Son Province.

With the latest domestic infections, the country in the latest coronavirus wave since April 27 has recorded 3,051 locally-infected cases in 30 provinces and cities.

As the condition of several more coronavirus patients worsened, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on May 26 took a survey trip to three hospitals in Bac Giang, which is currently the biggest hotspot with 1,543 cases, to set up additional intensive care units for Covid-19 patients. The deputy minister finally chose Bac Giang Psychiatric Hospital to open a new intensive care unit, reported Tuoi Tre Online.

In related news, the HCMC health sector last night locked down four locations in the city following the detection of three new suspected coronavirus cases including a woman in Hoc Mon District and a married couple in District 12.

Earlier, these three developed symptoms of respiratory diseases and visited Gia Dinh Hospital for a health examination. They underwent a Covid-19 screening test and the results came out positive.

The health authorities immediately made a list of people having close contact with them, collecting their samples for Covid-19 testing and placing them in quarantine.

