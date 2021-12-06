Vietnam reported an additional 14,591 Covid-19 infections, total reached 1,318,381

Additional 14,591 Covid-19 infections confirmed in 59 out of 63 cities and provinces of Vietnam on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry’s report, 14,558 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 59 out of 63 localities in the country. There were 33 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 246 cases compared to Sunday’s figure. There were 8,227 infections found in the community.

As of Monday evening, 1,318,381 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (479,483), Binh Duong (284,489), Dong Nai (89,822), Long An (38,800), Tay Ninh (33,342).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,323,683. The country now stands 35th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 6, an additional 1,130 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,010,407.

On Monday evening, a further 223 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 26,483.

Vietnam on December 5 administered 396,664 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 127.82 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 54.43 million people having received two doses, according to Dan Tri Newspaper.

