Vietnam reported 1,509 fires and explosions in the first six months

by Vietnam Insider

A fire in Vietnam’s southern Binh Duong province has killed three people on Wednesday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The three victims included a 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child, according to the report.

The fire took place in a closed pawnshop in Binh Duong’s Di An city on Wednesday morning and was contained after about one and a half hours, the news agency reported.

It killed three people and burned out all stuff in the 300-square-meter shop, said the news agency, noting that local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Vietnam reported 1,509 fires and explosions, which claimed 48 human lives and injured 111 people in the first six months of this year, according to its General Statistics Office.

