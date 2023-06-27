Home » Vietnam repatriates remains of US soldiers
LifeTrending

Vietnam repatriates remains of US soldiers

The 161st repatriation ceremony of the remains of American soldiers missing in the Vietnam War (MIA) took place at Da Nang International Airport on June 27.

by Linh Vu
The remains are part of the results of the 151st joint search from May to July 2023 - Photo: BNG

The board of directors of the Vietnamese Office For Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP), as well as representatives from the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the US MIA Office in Hanoi (DET2), attended the ceremony to repatriate the remains of American soldiers, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Members of several representative agencies of various countries and international organizations in Vietnam, as well as representatives of the Veterans for Peace and the Vietnam American Association, attended the event. There were also two commanding officers of the 5th aircraft carrier battle group who were visiting Da Nang City.

A set of remains from the 151st joint search (May to July 2023) were given to the American side by the Vietnamese delegate.

The remains were investigated by American and Vietnamese forensic specialists in Da Nang, who came to the conclusion that they may be connected to American soldiers who went missing during the Vietnam War and suggested that they be sent to Hawaii for further verification.

US soldiers' remains were repatriated at Da Nang international airport on June 27 - Photo: BNG

US soldiers’ remains were repatriated at Da Nang international airport on June 27 – Photo: BNG

Since the late 1980s, the two countries have collaborated on a humanitarian search and inventory for American military members who were lost in the Vietnam War. More than 700 cases of US service members killed in the war have been identified as a result of this operation thus far.

@tuoitre.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Russia begins making the first film based on...

Vietnam requests the RoK government to respect historical...

Wartime bomb dropped by the U.S was safely...

Top 5 facts about Dalat Youth Prison museum...

The United Nations has released a documentary about...

South Korean court orders its government to compensate...