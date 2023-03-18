Vietnam remains promising market for Queensland meat exports

HCMC – Vietnam has imported over 37,000 tons of beef from Australia since 2020, with the northeastern state of Queensland being a key supplier, according to the Trade and Investment Queensland-Vietnam (TIQ Vietnam) Office.

“The volume of Australian beef imported into Vietnam over the years demonstrates the large demand of the local market and the trust of Vietnamese consumers in the quality of the products,” said TIQ Vietnam Director Nguyen Thuy Huyen during recent conferences on Queensland’s red meat industry in HCMC and Hanoi.

The events saw the participation of Queensland experts and more than 100 Vietnamese businesses, providing the latest market trends and introducing Australian meat handling techniques to local importers and retailers.

The conferences were held by TIQ Vietnam and the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).

According to an MLA representative, competitive pricing is one of the factors that make Australian products appealing to the domestic market.

Huyen said Queensland’s suppliers adhere to high processing standards to ensure that the beef exported to Vietnam is safe and of good quality.

Queensland livestock farming has favorable natural conditions, in addition to advanced methods in manufacturing such as gene selection and embryo transplantation solutions.

The state accounts for roughly 81% of premium grain-fed beef exported from Australia.

The Queensland government has sought to enhance trade links with Vietnam, especially in the beef industry. Local authorities have been providing a US$200-million financial package for launching direct flights connecting Queensland to potential markets like Vietnam.