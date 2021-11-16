Vietnam recored 8,603 new covid cases, total reached 1,029,183

Vietnam ministry of health confirmed 8,603 new local Covid-19 cases Monday, up 440 cases from the previous day, pushing the ongoing wave’s tally to 1,029,183.

According to the authorities, three localities with the highest number of new cases were Ho Chi Minh City with 1,165 cases, An Giang with 660 cases and Binh Duong with 616 cases.

Of the day’s tally, 3,950 cases were detected in the community.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 1,205 recoveries the same day, bringing the total number of recovered cases so far to 864,516.

The data showed, Covid-19 death toll in Vietnam rose to 23,183 with the confirmation of 101 deaths Monday, including 45 in HCMC and 10 in An Giang.

The average number of new cases in the country for the past seven days has been 8,341 a day while the national death rate has been 84 a day on average.

Vietnam now stands 37th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

Vietnam has administered nearly 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. More than 35.3 million have been fully vaccinated, VNExpress’s Le Nga reported.

