Vietnam records no new community Covid cases in 75 consecutive days

Vietnam has gone 75 days in a row without any COVID-19 infections found in the community, said the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As of 6:00 AM on June 30, the country confirmed 215 imported cases who were quarantined upon arrival.

At present, 10,027 people, who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients or come from the pandemic-stricken areas, are under medical surveillance, including 84 at hospitals, 9,136 at centralized quarantine facilities, and 807 at places of residence.

The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 335 patients have given all-clear and there is zero fatality.

Twenty-five patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Five have tested negative for coronavirus once and five others tested negative at least twice.

Earlier, two more Vietnamese returning from Kuwait were confirmed the latest COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, raising the patient tally to 355. /.

By Kim Loan @ VGP

