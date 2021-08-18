Vietnam records 8,788 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, down 807 from Tuesday

Vietnam Health Ministry confirmed 8,788 new local Covid-19 cases Wednesday, down 807 from Tuesday.

298 deaths were recorded Wednesday, bring the total since last year to 6,770, or 2.2 percent of total number of cases.

Among the new cases, Ho Chi Minh City led with 3,731 cases, followed by Binh Duong Province (2,513) and Dong Nai Province (443).

The changes compared to Tuesday are up 172 cases in HCMC, down 819 in Binh Duong and up 145 in Dong Nai.

The country has recorded 298,013 cases since the end of April, among them 36.4 percent have been discharged.

Vietnam has vaccinated 15.5 million people, among them 9.6 percent have received two doses.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday started distributing an additional 30,000 bottles of Covid-19 treatment Remdesivir to southern localities. On August 8, it distributed the first batch 10,000 bottles, according to VNExpress.

