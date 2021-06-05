Vietnam records 75 local Covid cases and one more death

The Health Ministry confirmed 75 domestic Covid-19 patients Saturday morning, putting the local case count of Vietnam’s ongoing Covid wave at 5,250.

A 63-year-old Covid-19 patient in Hai Duong Province has died, marking Vietnam’s 51st coronavirus death and the 16th fatality in the latest wave.

Vietnam adds 75 to local Covid tally, of the new cases, northern Bac Giang Province recorded 45 that are linked to clusters at its industrial parks.

Its neighbor Bac Ninh Province got 19 cases, including 10 related to a cluster at the Khac Niem industrial park, seven associated with a cluster at Que Vo industrial park and two are people who had contact with previously confirmed Covid-19 patients.

HCMC recorded 10 patients. Two of them had come into contact with Covid-19 patients and eight are linked to a cluster that emerged last Wednesday from a Christian congregation based in Go Vap District.

Ha Nam Province in the north reported one case that is a man having had contact with a Covid patient.

Since April 27 when the new wave started in Vietnam infections have been recorded in 37 of the nation’s 63 cities and provinces.

Bac Giang and Bac Ninh suffer the most infections, at 2,864 and 1,017, followed by Hanoi with 432 and HCMC with 324.

The nation had vaccinated 1.2 million of its 96-million population against the new coronavirus.

Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 51

According to the Health Ministry, the man, 63, in Hai Duong city died of septic shock, pneumonia due to Covid-19 with complications arising out of anky losing spondylitis (spinal disorder)

The resident of Thanh Mien District had suffered from anky losing spondylitis- aspinal disorder without treatment, for more than 10 years as well as a fever that lasted two months before being hospitalized on April 28.

The patient was tested and diagnosed with Covid-19 on May 7. He was treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for infection and pneumonia, but responded poorly to treatment.

On May 26, test results showed that the patient was infected with multi-drug resistant bacteria. After over a month of intensive care and treatment, the patient’s condition had not improved and had gradually worsened. He died early morning Friday, according to VNExpress.

