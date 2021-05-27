Vietnam records 46th Covid death

A 81-year-old Covid-19 patient in northern Bac Ninh Province has died, making Vietnam’s 46th coronavirus death and 11th in the ongoing wave.

The Ministry of Health announced his cause of death on Thursday as septic shock, pneumonia caused by Covid-19, complications of progressive respiratory failure, and sepsis.

A resident in Bac Ninh, which has the second-highest infection by far in this wave, he was confirmed a Covid-19 patient on May 15.

He developed symptoms of slight fever and body pain on May 5 and was admitted to a local hospital where he stayed for four days after being diagnosed with pneumonia. As he tested negative for the novel coronavirus, he was discharged and isolated at home.

But on May 11, he started suffering higher fevers and coughed a lot.

On May 14, he had breathing difficulty and was taken to the healthcare center of Thuan Thanh District, where a rapid test confirmed him as positive with coronavirus.

He was then transferred to Bac Ninh General Hospital, where he was reported to have respiratory failure and low blood pressure and must be put on a ventilator.

On May 15, he was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and was confirmed with septic shock and pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus infection.

He died late Monday night.

In the fourth Covid wave that began a month ago, Vietnam has recorded 3,105 cases in 30 cities and provinces. Bac Giang continues to lead in the number of infections at 1,564, while its neighbor Bac Ninh comes second at 654. Most of the patients are workers in industrial parks.

The country earlier recorded 35 deaths from the second wave in Da Nang in July and August last year.

This article was originally published in VNExpress