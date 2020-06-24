Home » Vietnam records 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, total 352 with zero deaths

Vietnam records 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, total 352 with zero deaths

by Vietnam Insider

Vietnam reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 352 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are all Vietnamese citizens recently returning from Kuwait, said the ministry, noting that they were quarantined upon arrival.

Related: Vietnam enters 63rd days without COVID-19 community transmission

As many as 329 patients in the country have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has recorded no local transmission for 69 straight days while there are over 7,100 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, said the health ministry.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

According to WHO, you can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail
Vietnam Insider

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

From the new abnormal to the new normal,...

Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed this...

Consumer buying habits change as online shopping demand...

340 Vietnamese citizens returned from Japan

Coming weeks critical to reduce US spikes; Scarce...

HDBank joints hands with ADB to boost trade...