Vietnam records 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, total 352 with zero deaths

Vietnam reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 352 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are all Vietnamese citizens recently returning from Kuwait, said the ministry, noting that they were quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 329 patients in the country have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has recorded no local transmission for 69 straight days while there are over 7,100 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, said the health ministry.

