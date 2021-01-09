Vietnam records 2,100 new enterprises established in the first week of 2021

An estimated 2,100 enterprises were established in the first week of 2021, after the 2020 Law on Enterprises began to take effect, up 46% from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

It was also an increase of 55% compared to when the 2015 Law on Enterprises came into force, the NDO reported.

The figure was released at a conference held by the MPI on January 8 to review the ministry’s performance during the 2016-2020 period and set out the tasks for the new year.

Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong said over the past five years, the ministry has stuck to its stance of reform, placing people and businesses at the centre of its policies, focusing on removing difficulties and encouraging innovation in order to maximise opportunities for national development.

The ministry offered timely advice to the Prime Minister and the government in managing the domestic economy amidst frequent uncertainties both at home and abroad.

Deputy Minister Phuong said the MPI has highlighted 13 key tasks for 2021, first among them being the implementation of measures set out in the resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the government.

At the conference, MPI officials also presented a number of important notes on the implementation of the 2020 Law on Investment, the 2020 Law on Enterprises and the Law on Public-Private Partnerships, according to NDO.

