Vietnam records 173 new internal Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed 173 new Covid-19 community transmissions Friday evening, raising the tally of the new wave to 3,508.

Of the new cases, 123 was recorded in the country’s epicenter Bac Giang, 25 in HCMC, 20 in Bac Ninh, three in Hanoi and two in Lang Son.

The cases in Hanoi had direct contact with previously confirmed patients. All cases in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh are related to existing outbreaks in the provinces’ industrial parks.

In Lang Son, one case had direct contact with a Covid-19 patient and one is under medical tracking.

The cases in HCMC are linked to the religious mission cluster found on Wednesday.

On Friday, Vietnam recorded 253 domestic Covid-19 cases.

Vietnam entered its fourth wave of Covid-19 community transmission on April 27 and since then, 3,508 infections have been registered in 31 cities and provinces.

Bac Giang and its neighbor Bac Ninh still lead the nation with the highest number of infections, at 1,824 and 709 respectively, owing to their large-scale industrial parks which employ thousands of workers.

