Vietnam recorded 80 days without COVID-19 transmission in the community

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 340 patients have recovered.

Among 15 active cases, three tested negative at least twice. A flight repatriating 310 Vietnamese citizens departed on Sunday in Malaysia.

Most of the passengers are children under 18 years old, overseas students who have problems with accommodation due to dormitory and school closures, the elderly, sick people, pregnant women, tourists and those on business trips or laborers whose contracts or visas have expired and been stranded in Malaysia due to COVID-19.

The flight was organized thanks to collaboration of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and other relevant agencies.

Preventive measures were taken during the flight. After landing at Cần Thơ Airport, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and were quarantined as regulated.

On May 10, another 273 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Malaysia arrived in Việt Nam on a specially-arranged repatriation flight.

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens from Australia and New Zealand were brought home and quarantined upon arrival on Friday. Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country have co-ordinated with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and agencies of Australia and New Zealand to arrange the flight to bring the citizens home.

Under Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home, based on the pandemic developments at home and abroad, the citizens’ aspirations, and quarantine capacity in localities.

This story was originally posted on Vietnam News

