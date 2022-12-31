Vietnam recognized for making great strides in AI

The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) readiness index in 2022 shows that Vietnam is currently ranked 55th globally and 6th among 10 ASEAN countries.

According to information from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam has just increased 7 places in the global artificial intelligence readiness index.

The above results have just been published in the report “Government AI Readiness Index 2022” conducted by Oxford Insights (United Kingdom).

This report assesses the readiness of the governments of 181 countries to exploit the applications of AI to operate and provide services.

This is the fifth time the global AI readiness index report has been published, after four times in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The index is used as a tool to compare the current state of AI AI readiness of governments around the world.

Oxford Insights’ 2022 assessment method uses 39 indicators based on three pillars: government, technology, infrastructure and data.

In this assessment, Vietnam ranked 55th in the world and 6th in the ASEAN region, up 7 places compared to 2021.

The average score of Vietnam’s AI readiness is 53.96 (up from 51.82 points in 2021). This index surpasses the world average (44.61 points).

According to Oxford Insights, the level of technology across East Asia is growing. This is an area with many advantages in developing the technology industry with a young population, high digital skills and the ability to quickly adapt to digital solutions.

In fact, in recent years, in Vietnam, a number of large enterprises have built and developed research centers on artificial intelligence, attracting many leading experts from all over the world to come to Vietnam. work. At the same time, in the domestic market, there is also a relatively large number of innovative start-ups applying AI technology in new products and services.

