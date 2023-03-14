Vietnam real estate firm raises VND 4,700 billion via bonds despite the market struggles

Nam An Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company announced on March 10th that it had successfully issued VND 4,700 billion worth of bonds.

The enterprise issued 47,000 bonds with a par value of 100 million dong each, with a term of 18 months and a maturity date of March 10th, 2024. The bonds have an annual interest rate of 13% and interest payments will be made every three months. The Technological and Commercial Securities Joint Stock Company (TCBS) will act as the depository organization for this bond lot.

This bond lot, which has the highest value of all issued this year, is the seventh batch of bonds issued since the beginning of 2023 according to data from HNX.

Nam An is the second real estate company to raise capital through the bond channel this year, and the largest since May 19, 2022. According to VNDirect Securities, the corporate bond market will be quiet in the first half of 2023, but issuance volume is expected to recover in the second half of 2023 due to better corporate profits, stable interest rates, and improved market mechanisms.

Nam An Investment and Business is headquartered at the Almaz Market area, on the second floor of the Vinhomes Riverside ecological urban area, in Long Bien district, Hanoi city. This is also the headquarters of Vingroup (HoSE: VIC). Nam An was established in 2016, with its main business being real estate. The current legal representative of the company is Mr. Hoang Quoc Thuy.