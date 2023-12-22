Vietnam reaches target of welcoming 12.5-13 million international visitors in 2023

According to the National Tourism Agency, the total number of international tourists to Vietnam in 2023 is estimated to reach 12.5 million, exceeding the set target (8 million) and achieving the adjusted goal (12.5-13 million).

International visitors visit and shop at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. Photo: Hong Dat/TTXVN.

At the workshop on the implementation of state management on tourism in 2023, organized by the National Tourism Agency of Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) on December 21 in Hanoi, Deputy Director of the National Tourism Agency of Vietnam Pham Van Thuy emphasized that after two years of severe impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism has recovered and accelerated, meeting expectations.

In 2023, just after 10 months, the number of international visitors to Vietnam has surpassed the set plan, and the industry has proposed to increase the target for international arrivals to 12.5-13 million. At this moment, the entire industry has achieved the expected results.

The number of domestic tourists is estimated at 108 million, exceeding by 5.8%; total tourism revenue is estimated at 672 trillion VND, exceeding by 3.38% compared to the 2023 plan. The image of Vietnamese tourism has been enhanced and clearly positioned on the world map, and competitiveness continues to improve.

In 2023, the National Tourism Agency of Vietnam was honored with the title “Top Tourism Management Agency in Asia for 2023” for the fourth time. At the global awards ceremony, Vietnam was once again recognized by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as the “Leading Heritage Destination in the World,” and many destinations and tourism businesses received various prestigious awards…

However, it must be candidly acknowledged that there are still shortcomings and bottlenecks in the development of tourism, both in state management and business aspects, that need to be addressed. It is noteworthy that the phenomenon of foreigners working as unlicensed guides persists, and some Vietnamese businesses violate laws in tourism activities (operating without a license, not meeting legal requirements, violations related to financial conditions, tour guides, false advertising)…

Some tourist destinations still face issues such as poor hygiene, inadequate security conditions, and insufficient capacity to serve tourists during peak periods. There is a need for organizing a national-scale program to introduce Vietnam’s tourism, creating resonance and gathering participation from various localities and businesses in target markets…

The National Tourism Agency of Vietnam outlines various tasks to be implemented in the coming period, including strengthening the management of tourist areas, points of interest, and conserving and leveraging the natural and cultural values for sustainable tourism development.

Destinations should ensure security and safety for tourists, with a particular focus on environmental hygiene and food safety. Encouraging the participation of the public and businesses in building a cultural, civilized, friendly, and hospitable tourism environment is crucial, where “each citizen is a tourism ambassador.”

Stakeholders need to enhance inspections and supervision, especially in ensuring compliance with simplified tourism business conditions. Localities should develop plans and tasks related to environmental protection in tourist areas, raise public awareness of environmental education and the preservation and reverence of historical and cultural sites, and natural landscapes.

Another important task highlighted by the National Tourism Agency of Vietnam is the comprehensive and effective implementation of partnerships. Specifically, there is a need to leverage the guiding role of the national tourism agency and the leadership role of major tourism centers (Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Khanh Hoa…) to form interconnected regions and growth drivers for tourism (Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh; Hanoi-Northern mountainous provinces; Hanoi with Central provinces, Hue-Da Nang; Khanh Hoa-Ninh Thuan-Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas; Can Tho-Ca Mau-Kien Giang), creating “one route, many destinations.”

Relevant parties should strengthen public-private cooperation under a market mechanism spirit of “harmonious interests, shared risks,” and implement effective mechanisms and policies to mobilize resources from businesses, especially large enterprises, for tourism development.

On the other hand, agencies need to enhance the quality of advice, innovate thinking on tourism management and development, and create favorable conditions for night-time economic development associated with tourism, following the principle of “Government, businesses, and people working together for tourism development.”

@Znews