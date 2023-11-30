Home » Vietnam ranks as the second preferred destination for Korean tourists
Trending

Vietnam ranks as the second preferred destination for Korean tourists

by Thi Nguyen
Ho Chi Minh City @ Photo by The Travel

Vietnam is the second most preferred foreign tourist destination for South Koreans, following Japan, thanks to convenient flight options and pleasant weather.

According to statistics from the immigration agency of South Korea, approximately 2.56 million South Koreans traveled to Vietnam from January to September this year, a 389.7% increase compared to the same period last year when travel was still restricted due to Covid.

During this period, about 4.8 million South Koreans visited Japan. Thailand ranked third with 1.08 million, followed by the Philippines (1,086,291 people), and the United States (800,399 people).

The list is compiled based on the number of flight days.

Việt Nam là điểm đến ưa thích thứ 2 của khách Hàn, Trung Quốc tụt khỏi top 5

Some South Korean airlines have recently increased direct flights to Vietnam’s tourist centers. The largest budget airline, Jeju Air, will launch new direct routes from Seoul to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat on December 20 and a daily Seoul-Phu Quoc route this month.

Korean Air and Jin Air are also preparing to operate on a second route from late November. Eastar Jet Airlines last month resumed direct flights between Seoul and Cam Ranh, a popular resort town near Nha Trang, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Since Vietnam reopened its borders to foreign tourists in March of last year, South Korea has become the largest source of tourists for the country. The central coastal city of Da Nang continues to be the most attractive destination for South Korean tourists.

China has experienced the most significant reduction in South Korean tourist numbers compared to pre-Covid-19 times. Previously, China was ranked among the most preferred countries for South Korean tourists, but this year it has dropped out of the top 5. The number of tourists traveling to and from China reached over 3.4 million in 2019, but the recovery so far has been insignificant.

@Vietnamnet

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter