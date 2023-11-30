Vietnam ranks as the second preferred destination for Korean tourists

Vietnam is the second most preferred foreign tourist destination for South Koreans, following Japan, thanks to convenient flight options and pleasant weather.
According to statistics from the immigration agency of South Korea, approximately 2.56 million South Koreans traveled to Vietnam from January to September this year, a 389.7% increase compared to the same period last year when travel was still restricted due to Covid.
During this period, about 4.8 million South Koreans visited Japan. Thailand ranked third with 1.08 million, followed by the Philippines (1,086,291 people), and the United States (800,399 people).
The list is compiled based on the number of flight days.