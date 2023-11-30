Vietnam ranks as the second preferred destination for Korean tourists

Some South Korean airlines have recently increased direct flights to Vietnam’s tourist centers. The largest budget airline, Jeju Air, will launch new direct routes from Seoul to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat on December 20 and a daily Seoul-Phu Quoc route this month.

Korean Air and Jin Air are also preparing to operate on a second route from late November. Eastar Jet Airlines last month resumed direct flights between Seoul and Cam Ranh, a popular resort town near Nha Trang, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Since Vietnam reopened its borders to foreign tourists in March of last year, South Korea has become the largest source of tourists for the country. The central coastal city of Da Nang continues to be the most attractive destination for South Korean tourists.

China has experienced the most significant reduction in South Korean tourist numbers compared to pre-Covid-19 times. Previously, China was ranked among the most preferred countries for South Korean tourists, but this year it has dropped out of the top 5. The number of tourists traveling to and from China reached over 3.4 million in 2019, but the recovery so far has been insignificant.

