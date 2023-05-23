Vietnam ranks among the top tourist markets in Thailand

According to Traisuree Taisaranaku, the spokesperson for the Thai Government, from the beginning of the year until now, the number of international tourists to Thailand has reached 9.47 million, contributing approximately 391 billion baht (equivalent to 11 billion USD) to the country’s revenue.

Vietnam ranks sixth on the list of the top 10 tourism markets in Thailand with over 84,000 visitors.

The two leading markets on this list are Malaysia (367,530) and China (328,375). Traisuree predicts that the Chinese tourist market to Thailand will continue to increase this year, driving the remarkable development of the country’s tourism industry.

Additionally, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects to welcome 6 million tourists from Europe this year, generating revenue of over 420 billion baht. This figure accounts for about 80% of the pre-pandemic level.

In April, the Deputy Governor of TAT in charge of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas stated that the number of pre-booked flights to Thailand from these regions for summer tourism had reached 70% compared to 2019. TAT estimates the total tourism revenue for Thailand to be 1.5 trillion baht this year.

TAT is also actively proposing several initiatives to attract tourists with various interests. The Thai government has launched a new campaign to promote lesser-known destinations in Thailand.

Named “Amazing Second Cities: Must-Visit, Must-Love,” the campaign aims to highlight the unique cultural heritage of these areas through storytelling, providing meaningful travel experiences that teach about the identity and distinctiveness of each place.

