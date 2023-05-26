Vietnam ranks among the best countries for travel in Southeast Asia

The British newspaper The Independent has ranked Vietnam among the top 7 best countries to visit in Southeast Asia.

According to the article, April and September are the ideal times for tourists to visit Vietnam when “humidity and temperature are lower compared to the peak of summer.”

Furthermore, The Independent suggests that travelers should explore Hoi An, an ancient town well-preserved with canals, centuries-old temples, and French architectural-style buildings that remain intact.

Halong Bay, located two hours away from Hanoi, is famous for its beach tours and continues to attract a large number of tourists.

Vietnam has many attractive destinations that attract tourists. Photo: Klook

The beaches of Phu Quoc off the southern coast and Cu Lao Cham near Hoi An “offer a simple yet fascinating beauty for those who enjoy exploring,” writes The Independent. Other noteworthy natural attractions to visit in Vietnam include Son Doong, the largest cave in the world, located in Quang Binh province, Marble Mountains in Da Nang, and sand dunes in Mui Ne. The other countries appearing on the list are Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The Southeast Asian region includes 11 countries, with Laos, Myanmar, East Timor, and Brunei not appearing on the list. The Independent states that the geographical region of Southeast Asia is “a convergence of different religions, traditions, and cultures” and also home to the most magnificent temples, palaces, and natural landscapes on the planet. @Vietnamnet