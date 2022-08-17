Vietnam ranks 11th in top 50 emerging logistics markets

Vietnam ranks 11th in the top 50 emerging logistics markets, according to a ranking recently published by transport and logistics service providers.

Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam is only behind Indonesia and Malaysia, Thailand, ahead of the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Despite difficulties during the pandemic, the industry still thrived thanks to the effective use of businesses in Free Trade Agreements.

Along with that, the economic growth, domestic production and consumption, the boom of e-commerce has brought real opportunities for the industry.

Vietnam is more deeply involved in logistics

Vietnam’s logistics sector also attracted the attention of international news sites last week. The strong recovery of the economy and vibrant import and export activities are the main driving forces for Vietnam’s shipping to participate more deeply in the global logistics network.

Global Trade website publishes information about a potential deal worth 6 billion USD between the world’s largest shipping group MSC/TIL and Ho Chi Minh City to invest in the construction of the largest port project in Vietnam in Can Gio wharf.

The project has a scale of about 7.2 km of wharf, receiving the world’s largest container ship, currently 24,000 Teus, with a throughput capacity of 10-15 million Teus.

The increased demand for trade between Vietnam and other countries around the world is also a factor promoting the formation of new shipping routes.

Reporting on the opening event of a shipping route connecting central Vietnam with India, the Economic Times reported that this shipping route will help shorten the transit time between the two countries from 21-22 days to 14-15 days, thereby opening up great business cooperation opportunities for Vietnamese and Indian businesses.

Besides, Vietnam also has abundant potential to develop the e-commerce logistics market.

The article on the news website Fibre2fashion emphasized, with a digital economy market of more than 50 billion USD, Vietnam can develop an efficient logistics industry by seizing development opportunities. born from e-commerce and adapt to modern technology.

@ Cafef