Vietnam Ranked in Top 15 Countries Expats Want to Live In

Recently, based on the survey results by Internations – a global expatriate network with over 4 million members, Vietnam is ranked 14th among the top 53 countries for expatriates. This result is 7 positions lower compared to 2022.

The survey was conducted with 12,000 participants from 171 countries and territories. The top five countries and territories in the 2023 list are Mexico, Spain, Panama, Malaysia, and Taiwan (China). On the other hand, the last five on the list are Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Norway, and Kuwait.

Internations conducted the survey based on 56 factors that influence an expatriate’s life in a foreign country, such as cost of living, quality of living environment, job opportunities, technology, and more.

In the ranking, Vietnam received positive evaluations from many expatriates in aspects like “culture and friendliness” (ranked 16th), “making friends” (ranked 11th), and “local friendliness” (ranked 5th). Internations noted that over 82% of expatriates rated Vietnamese people as friendly and hospitable, while this figure globally is around 67%. They feel satisfied with the welcoming atmosphere in Vietnam.

Vietnam is recognized as an affordable place to live. In the “personal finance” index, Vietnam is at the top of the list. This index is based on three factors: satisfaction with financial situation, general cost of living, and whether the income allows for comfortable living. 77% of respondents evaluated the cost of living as favorable, while the global average is 44%.

Vietnam is highly rated in the “safety and security” index in the Asian region. It ranks 34th globally in this index, but in Asia, it is only behind Taiwan (China), UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

However, Vietnam is perceived to have poor environmental quality. About 55% of expatriates living in Vietnam find the air quality uncomfortable, which is three times higher than the global average. Moreover, expatriates also express dissatisfaction with online administrative services and non-cash payments in Vietnam. They face difficulties in obtaining visas to move to Vietnam for living. The Vietnamese language is also a barrier for expatriates. “In reality, no expatriate living in Vietnam claims to be able to speak this language well, while this index globally is 34%,” the report states. In Internations’ report, Mexico tops the list, and this marks its ninth year in the top 5. This country is highly rated in the “ease of settling in” and “local friendliness” indices. 75% of expatriates participating in the survey stated that they easily make friends with locals, compared to a global average of 43%. @Vietnamnet