Vietnam ranked 76/193 countries in online service index

According to the assessment of the United Nations, Vietnam is ranked 76/193 countries in the world in terms of online services index, up 5 places compared to 2020.

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Information and Communications (TT&TT), up to now, 100% of ministries and branches have issued Resolutions, Programs, plans or action plans on digital transformation in the sectors and fields.; 63/63 localities promulgate thematic resolutions of the City and Provincial Party Committees on digital transformation and include digital transformation content in the Resolutions of the City and Provincial Party Committees; 100% of ministries, branches and localities have consolidated and established a Steering Committee on digital transformation.

To date, the percentage of eligible public services delivered online at level 4 is 97.3%; the rate of online public services generating dossiers is 67.8%, twice as much as in the same period in 2021; online processing rate was 43.2%, up 14.57% over the same period.

In addition, the development of digital platforms is considered a breakthrough solution to accelerate the digital transformation process. To date, more than 50 digital technology platforms have been launched to serve the national digital transformation on all three pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has also proactively provided direct support to localities to provide full online public services.

Previously, statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications, the standing agency of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, said that by the end of August 2022, approximately 97.3% of eligible online public services were offered online at a level 4; about 40% of administrative dossiers are processed online (up 10% compared to 30% at the end of 2021); many localities have had initiatives and good practices to improve the efficiency of online public service delivery.

Statistics recorded from the automatic monitoring and measurement system of the Ministry of Information and Communications show that, from the beginning of 2022 to the end of August, there are 3 ministries in the block of ministries and branches: Industry and Trade, Education and Training and the Ministry of Information and Communications lead in the percentage of online public services with records, with 100%, 100% and 97.67% respectively.

Regarding the percentage of applications processed online, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Finance have the highest online processing rate, reaching 99.99%, 99.58% and 91.41% respectively. In the group of localities, Long An, Hai Duong, Tien Giang, Hoa Binh and Bac Giang are the provinces with the highest percentage of online public services, ranging from over 90% to 96.47%.

@ Cafef